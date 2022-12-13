Dr. Kairi Horsley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kairi Horsley, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kairi Horsley, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Insight Surgical Hospital.
Locations
Barton Horsley Dpm23077 Greenfield Rd Ste 255, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 559-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Insight Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is patient, knowledgeable, kind, and courteous! The office staff is also warm and friendly! I'd give them all 10 stars, if I could!
About Dr. Kairi Horsley, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Horsley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horsley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Horsley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horsley.
