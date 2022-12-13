See All Podiatric Surgeons in Southfield, MI
Dr. Kairi Horsley, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kairi Horsley, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kairi Horsley, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Insight Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Horsley works at Horsely Foot & Ankle Surgeons in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatric Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jennifer Gerteisen, DPM
Dr. Jennifer Gerteisen, DPM
10 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Barton Horsley Dpm
    23077 Greenfield Rd Ste 255, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 559-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
  • Insight Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Horsley?

    Dec 13, 2022
    He is patient, knowledgeable, kind, and courteous! The office staff is also warm and friendly! I'd give them all 10 stars, if I could!
    Dee — Dec 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kairi Horsley, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kairi Horsley, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Horsley to family and friends

    Dr. Horsley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Horsley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kairi Horsley, DPM.

    About Dr. Kairi Horsley, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497065403
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kairi Horsley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horsley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horsley works at Horsely Foot & Ankle Surgeons in Southfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Horsley’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Horsley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horsley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kairi Horsley, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.