Overview

Dr. Kairasp Noshirwani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Noshirwani works at DIGESTIVE DISEASE CONSULTANTS in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Esophageal Varices and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.