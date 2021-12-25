Dr. Kairasp Noshirwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noshirwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kairasp Noshirwani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
Digestive Disease Consultants of Las Cruces LLC4381 E Lohman Ave Ste B, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-7697
Endoscopy Center of Las Cruces2407 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-3220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Workmed Occupational Health Benito Gallardo2525 S Telshor Blvd Ste 104, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-7697
Hospital Affiliations
- Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The doctor is very knowledgeable, patient with his clients, and has always returned my calls if I have had a medical issue or a question.
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
