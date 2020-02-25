Dr. Kaipo Pau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaipo Pau, MD
Overview
Dr. Kaipo Pau, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and NSMC Union Hospital.
Locations
V3s Inc4348 Waialae Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816 Directions (808) 452-6759
Kaiser Perm Mapunapuna Med Office Ppmp2828 Paa St, Honolulu, HI 96819 Directions (808) 243-6050
Sports Medicine North1 Orthopedics Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 818-6350
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- NSMC Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is very understanding and sincere about a patients treatment
About Dr. Kaipo Pau, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital
- MetroWest Medical Center Framingham Union Hospital
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.