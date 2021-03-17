See All Ophthalmologists in Winchester, MA
Super Profile

Dr. Kailenn Tsao, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kailenn Tsao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Tsao works at American Vision Associates in Winchester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    American Vision Associates LLC
    955 Main St Ste 204, Winchester, MA 01890 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 729-7401

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 17, 2021
    Very professional but genuinely friendly physician. He is attentive and listens carefully. He is very experienced and I would recommend him to all.
    Jeanne Coughlin — Mar 17, 2021
    About Dr. Kailenn Tsao, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1912961335
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kailenn Tsao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tsao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tsao works at American Vision Associates in Winchester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Tsao’s profile.

    Dr. Tsao has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

