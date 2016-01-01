Dr. Compton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaila Compton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kaila Compton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Dr. Compton works at
Locations
Berkeley Office2020 Milvia St Ste 300, Berkeley, CA 94704 Directions (510) 843-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kaila Compton, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1073771598
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Compton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Compton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Compton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Compton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Compton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Compton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.