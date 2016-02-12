Overview

Dr. Kaikei Cho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty Of Medicine, University Of Hong Kong and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cho works at Garger Jonathan DDS in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.