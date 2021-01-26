Overview

Dr. Kaihua Lai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Lai works at Duly Health And Care in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Blue Island, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.