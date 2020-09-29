Overview

Dr. Kai Yang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Yang works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.