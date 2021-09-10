Dr. Kai Xia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kai Xia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kai Xia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Dr. Xia works at
Locations
-
1
Christus Trinity Clinic Suite 550910 E Houston St Ste 550, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 606-8718
-
2
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 593-8441
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Xia?
I had a colonoscopy with Dr Kai in 2013. Against her advice I waited too long and it was 2021 before I saw her again. Now I am on seeing her every 3 yrs, at least. I did pass both of my colonoscopies with flying colors and without anesthesia. However, she did find two lesions at the opening of my rectum and they had been there awhile. They resulted in my bleeding rectally. So I have been referred to another dr. Dr Kai thinks they need to be cut out and so I will see a surgeon of her choosing. Needless to say I am pretty nervous about that outcome but I could never give Dr. Kai enough praise. She is brilliant, knowledgeable, has wonderful bedside manner, explains everything thoroughly and so well without rushing you. I can only hope that the dr she referred me to is half as competent as Dr. Kai.
About Dr. Kai Xia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1548236284
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xia works at
Dr. Xia has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Xia speaks Chinese.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Xia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.