Dr. Kai Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kai Wu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.
Locations
Bryn Mawr Womens Health Assoc919 Conestoga Rd Bldg 1, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-6400
- 2 3855 West Chester Pike Ste 305, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Directions (610) 325-3125
Main Line Health Lab-bryn Mawr130 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wu is incredibly kind and compassionate. First went to her after a miscarriage, now I am seeing her during my pregnancy. She is very sweet and patient, answers all of your questions and doesn't talk down to you. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Kai Wu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1114186079
Education & Certifications
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
