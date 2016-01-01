See All Ophthalmologists in Bakersfield, CA
Ophthalmology
Dr. Kai Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Wong works at WONG KAI W MD INC in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wong Kai W MD Inc
    2323 16th St Ste 501, Bakersfield, CA 93301 (661) 327-4484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Entropion
Esotropia
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Iridocyclitis
Macular Edema
Retinal Dystrophy
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract Removal Surgery
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Surgery
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Repair of Eye Laceration
Tear Duct Disorders
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kai Wong, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1700950599
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kai Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

