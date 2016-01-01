Overview

Dr. Kai Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Wong works at WONG KAI W MD INC in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.