Overview

Dr. Kai Wong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at Kaiser Permanente Ontario Vineyard Medical Offices 8 in Monterey Park, CA with other offices in Arcadia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.