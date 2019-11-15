Dr. Kai-Uwe Mazur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kai-Uwe Mazur, MD
Dr. Kai-Uwe Mazur, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Mendocino Coast, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Healdsburg Hospital and Sonoma Valley Hospital.
Santa Rosa Orthopaedics34 Mark West Springs Rd Ste 300, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 546-1922
Santa Rosa Orthopedic Medical Group131B Stony Cir # 200, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 Directions (707) 546-1922
Santa Rosa Orthopaedics1405 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 546-1922
- Adventist Health Mendocino Coast
- Adventist Health Ukiah Valley
- Healdsburg Hospital
- Sonoma Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Western Health Advantage
- Worker's Compensation
He just did my right hand carpal tunnel surgery, Great job!
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- Mayo Clinic
- Orthopaedic Surgery, University Of Southern California Hospitals
- University Of Southern California
- New York University School of Medicine
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Mazur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazur has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mazur speaks German and Spanish.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.