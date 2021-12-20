Dr. Kai-Uwe Lewandrowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewandrowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kai-Uwe Lewandrowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Kai-Uwe Lewandrowski, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Humboldt University of Berlin Medical School and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Center for Advance Spine Care4787 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 777-5966
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lewandroski has always been able to relieve my pain. Other doctors in Tucson said there was nothing that could be done. Dr Lewandroski is the best back surgeon I have been to. He has always done what was needed to repair the the area causing pain without causing pain from the surgery. Recovery, rehab, and pain medication was not needed. I was pain free when I came out of recovery both times. I will not go to anyone else, doctor Lewandroski is the best!
About Dr. Kai-Uwe Lewandrowski, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fdntn
- Harvard University Med Sch Bringham Womens Hosp
- Boston University Hosp
- Humboldt University of Berlin Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewandrowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewandrowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewandrowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewandrowski speaks German and Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewandrowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewandrowski.
