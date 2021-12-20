See All Spine Surgeons in Tucson, AZ
Orthopedic Spine Surgery
3.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Kai-Uwe Lewandrowski, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Humboldt University of Berlin Medical School and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Lewandrowski works at Center Advanced Spinal Surgery in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Advance Spine Care
    4787 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 777-5966

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Dec 20, 2021
    Dr Lewandroski has always been able to relieve my pain. Other doctors in Tucson said there was nothing that could be done. Dr Lewandroski is the best back surgeon I have been to. He has always done what was needed to repair the the area causing pain without causing pain from the surgery. Recovery, rehab, and pain medication was not needed. I was pain free when I came out of recovery both times. I will not go to anyone else, doctor Lewandroski is the best!
    David — Dec 20, 2021
    About Dr. Kai-Uwe Lewandrowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295736932
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Fdntn
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harvard University Med Sch Bringham Womens Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Boston University Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Humboldt University of Berlin Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kai-Uwe Lewandrowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewandrowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lewandrowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lewandrowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lewandrowski works at Center Advanced Spinal Surgery in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Lewandrowski’s profile.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewandrowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewandrowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewandrowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewandrowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

