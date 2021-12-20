Overview

Dr. Kai-Uwe Lewandrowski, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Humboldt University of Berlin Medical School and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Lewandrowski works at Center Advanced Spinal Surgery in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.