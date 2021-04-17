Dr. Kai Mithoefer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mithoefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kai Mithoefer, MD
Overview
Dr. Kai Mithoefer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Academy Of Duesseldorf and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Assoc.230 Worcester St, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (781) 431-5255
Meeks Zilberfarb Orthopedics40 Allied Dr, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (617) 264-1100Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience with Dr. Mithoefer. I retore my meniscus in my right knee at age 46 and was running 20 miles/week again 12 weeks later. Extremely happy with the outcome here.
About Dr. Kai Mithoefer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Med Academy Of Duesseldorf
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mithoefer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mithoefer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mithoefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mithoefer has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Glenoid Labrum Tear and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mithoefer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mithoefer speaks German.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Mithoefer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mithoefer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mithoefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mithoefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.