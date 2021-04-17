Overview

Dr. Kai Mithoefer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Academy Of Duesseldorf and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Mithoefer works at Harvard Vanguard Behavioral Hlt in Wellesley, MA with other offices in Dedham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Glenoid Labrum Tear and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.