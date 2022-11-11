See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Saint Augustine, FL
Dr. Kai McGreevy, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (45)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kai McGreevy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins Hospital

Dr. McGreevy works at McGreevy NeuroHealth, St. Augustine, FL in Saint Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    McGreevy NeuroHealth
    559 W Twincourt Trl Unit 607, Saint Augustine, FL 32095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 230-3006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Nov 11, 2022
    I went here after multiple years with chronic migraines. He was the only neurologist to find a cause and a treatment that helped me live a normal life! I have recommended him plenty of times. Also, always quick appointments and never had to wait!
    Jose Rivera — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Kai McGreevy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922208610
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    • University of California, San Diego
    Internship
    • New Hanover Regional Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of North Florida, Jacksonville
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology, Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kai McGreevy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGreevy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGreevy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGreevy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGreevy works at McGreevy NeuroHealth, St. Augustine, FL in Saint Augustine, FL. View the full address on Dr. McGreevy’s profile.

    Dr. McGreevy has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGreevy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. McGreevy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGreevy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGreevy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGreevy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

