Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kai Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Kai Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlantis, FL.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
JFK Internal Medicine and Residency Center5301 S Congress Ave, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 548-1450
JFK Internal Medicine Faculty Practice180 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 210, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 548-1450
UF Health Orthopaedic Surgery - Jacksonville655 W 8th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Directions (904) 383-1011Tuesday7:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kai Chen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1225561855
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
