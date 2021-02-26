Dr. Kai Bickenbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bickenbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kai Bickenbach, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kai Bickenbach, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Carol G. Simon Cancer Center100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-7111Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Chilton Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
If there was ever a person in this delicate/personal/challenging business - this is your Doctor. The doc did a Whipple Surgery May 2020 and here I am 9 months later doing well. Every aspect of this man is phenomenal.
- Surgical Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1295976389
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- University of Chicago
- Wayne State Univ Som
- University of Michigan
Dr. Bickenbach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bickenbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bickenbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bickenbach has seen patients for Wound Repair, Laparotomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bickenbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Bickenbach. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bickenbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bickenbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bickenbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.