See All Oncologists in Camden, NJ
Dr. Kahyun Yoon-Flannery, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kahyun Yoon-Flannery, DO

Surgical Oncology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kahyun Yoon-Flannery, DO is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Yoon-Flannery works at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper in Camden, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Oncology
    2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Cooper Surgical Care at Sewell
    2 Plaza Dr Ste 202, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Advanced Laparoscopic Breast Surgery
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Advanced Laparoscopic Breast Surgery
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Advanced Laparoscopic Breast Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • QualCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yoon-Flannery?

    Oct 09, 2021
    I really appreciate dr. Flannery I feel like she's very kind very understanding bedtime she explained everything and I really appreciated that thank you ever so much Robin Mims
    Robin L. Mims — Oct 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kahyun Yoon-Flannery, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kahyun Yoon-Flannery, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yoon-Flannery to family and friends

    Dr. Yoon-Flannery's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yoon-Flannery

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kahyun Yoon-Flannery, DO.

    About Dr. Kahyun Yoon-Flannery, DO

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1871889386
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rowan University - SOM
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kahyun Yoon-Flannery, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoon-Flannery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yoon-Flannery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoon-Flannery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoon-Flannery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoon-Flannery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoon-Flannery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.