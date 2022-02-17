See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Kahlil Shillingford, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kahlil Shillingford, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Shillingford works at Kahlil A Shillingford MD PA in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kahlil A Shillingford MD PA
    9960 Central Park Blvd N Ste 235, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 483-8840
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendix Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Total Health Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vita Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Kahlil Shillingford, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366405169
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Florida
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
