Dr. Kahlil Shillingford, MD
Dr. Kahlil Shillingford, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Kahlil A Shillingford MD PA9960 Central Park Blvd N Ste 235, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 483-8840Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
In this pandemic that we are in, I understand why the follow ups are via Zoom. However, you can always call the office for private consultation. Dr. Shillingford is an excellent surgeon. His staff is very knowledgeable, and can help you with minor problems. I had Bariatric surgery with him, and I have NO complaints. The PBG surgery center, also, was very helpful with recovery. If I had to grade Dr. Shillingford, I’d give him an A+!
- English, Spanish
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
