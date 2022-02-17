Overview

Dr. Kahlil Shillingford, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Shillingford works at Kahlil A Shillingford MD PA in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.