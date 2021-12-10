Dr. Kahlil Saad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kahlil Saad, MD
Overview
Dr. Kahlil Saad, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.
Dr. Saad works at
Locations
-
1
Wichita Urology Group2626 N WEBB RD, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 616-6455Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Wichita Urology - West Office7570 W 21st St N Ste 1014A, Wichita, KS 67205 Directions (316) 600-8151
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saad?
Dr. Saad is beyond amazing! He definitely cares for his patients and family members involved. He explained to my husband and I, in detail, about our son's condition. He always answered our questions and concerns. There is so much more I could say about Dr. Saad! I would definitely recommend him! Dr. Saad, thank you for caring for our son!
About Dr. Kahlil Saad, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1023351905
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University, Pediatric Urology
- Wayne State University, Department of Urology
- Wayne State University/Detroit Medical Center General Surgery
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saad works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.