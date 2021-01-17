Dr. Hodari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kafele Hodari, MD
Overview
Dr. Kafele Hodari, MD is a Dermatologist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Oroville Hospital.
Locations
Hodari MD Dermatology1178 Live Oak Blvd, Yuba City, CA 95991 Directions (530) 329-8511Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hodari communicated with me about my situation in a professional and friendly way and took care of the issues that needed treatment. His office staff is helpful and made me feel comfortable. The office is clean and lovely. I would recommend him without reservation.
About Dr. Kafele Hodari, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1952527319
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodari has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hodari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.