Dr. Muqueet Kadri, MD
Overview
Dr. Muqueet Kadri, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in State College, PA. They graduated from SMOLENSK MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center and WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
Dr. Kadri works at
Locations
Centre Medical and Surgical Associates PC1850 E Park Ave Ste 201, State College, PA 16803 Directions (814) 234-8800
Saint Michael's Medical Center111 Central Ave, Newark, NJ 07102 Directions (973) 877-5000
Mount Nittany Health - Philipsburg - Cardiology1061 N Front St Ste 2, Philipsburg, PA 16866 Directions (814) 231-7888
Wellspan Neurosurgery - Gettysburg40 V Twin Dr Ste 205, Gettysburg, PA 17325 Directions (717) 851-2465
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
- WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Muqueet Kadri, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Gujarati
- 1932567013
Education & Certifications
- SMOLENSK MEDICAL ACADEMY
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kadri accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadri speaks Gujarati.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadri. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.