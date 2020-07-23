Overview

Dr. Kadir Mansur, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mansur works at Beach Medical Specialists in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.