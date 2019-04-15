See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Kadapalakere Reddy, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kadapalakere Reddy, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kadapalakere Reddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.

Dr. Reddy works at Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Joseph in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Joseph
    34509 9th Ave S Ste 205, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 565-6777
  2. 2
    Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Joseph
    1708 Yakima Ave Ste 205, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 565-6777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acne
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Atony
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Confusion
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cystic Fibrosis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Excessive Sweating
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews
3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 15, 2019
He is an excellent doctor, intelligent, understanding, gently dealing with the patient, answering all my questions and following my case with great care
Maha majeed in Kent — Apr 15, 2019
Photo: Dr. Kadapalakere Reddy, MD
About Dr. Kadapalakere Reddy, MD

  Internal Medicine
  14 years of experience
  English
  1386958882
Education & Certifications

  BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
  Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
