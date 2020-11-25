Dr. Kacy Carpenter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kacy Carpenter, DO
Overview
Dr. Kacy Carpenter, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Clifton E. Wilkerson MD PA2850 Lewis Ln Ste 101, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 784-0800
Texas Health Huguley Inc11801 South Fwy, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 960-6514
Hospital Affiliations
- Paris Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Every dr visit was absolutely top notch. Youre definitely taken care of thoroughly. This was my third c section and I never felt more comfortable and mentally at ease going into surgery and during. Truly very happy with everything.
About Dr. Kacy Carpenter, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carpenter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carpenter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpenter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpenter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carpenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carpenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.