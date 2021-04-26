Overview

Dr. Kaci Sims, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Daphne, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Sims works at Infirmary Surgical Specialists - Daphne in Daphne, AL with other offices in Foley, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.