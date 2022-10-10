Dr. Ezzet has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kace Ezzet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kace Ezzet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with Scripps Green Hospital
Dr. Ezzet works at
Locations
Scripps Medical Foundation Geisel Pavillion10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-7993Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Scripps Clinic Rancho Bernardo15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7139
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ezzet and his team are amazing! From the surgery and the exercises from Force Therapeutics, I received great care. Everything was explained in detail before my surgery which helped me to know what to expect after my surgery. He did a great job!
About Dr. Kace Ezzet, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1134195670
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Tulane University Hospital And Clinic
- Tulane University Hospital And Clinic
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ezzet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ezzet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ezzet works at
Dr. Ezzet has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ezzet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ezzet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ezzet.
