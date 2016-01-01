Overview

Dr. Kabir Das, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.



Dr. Das works at Internal Medicine Of Griffin in Griffin, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.