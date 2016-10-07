Dr. Kaarel Kaljot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaljot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kaarel Kaljot, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hayward, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Kaljot works at
Locations
Bay Valley Medical Group27212 Calaroga Ave, Hayward, CA 94545 Directions (510) 785-5000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
always a nice to me. he listens very professional and respectful. and very highly intelligent person. very hard working. just a awesome doctor all around. he does care. never had a problem with him
About Dr. Kaarel Kaljot, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1275578015
Education & Certifications
- Stanford U Med Ctr
- Stanford School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaljot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaljot accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaljot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaljot works at
Dr. Kaljot speaks Cantonese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaljot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaljot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaljot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaljot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.