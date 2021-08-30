Overview

Dr. Kaare Weber, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in White Plains, NY. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai School Of Med



Dr. Weber works at White Plains Hosp Phys Assocs in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.