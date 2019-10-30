See All Nephrologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Ka-Lok Tse, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ka-Lok Tse, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Tse works at Davita Eaton Canyon Dialysis in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Acute Glomerulonephritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eaton Canyon Dialysis
    2551 E Washington Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 794-7075
  2. 2
    Huntington Dialysis Center
    806 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 792-0548
  3. 3
    Ka-Lok Edmund Tse, M.D., FASN, FACP, FRCPC, FCCP, FACPM
    808 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 577-1675

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Acute Interstitial Nephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arteritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Nephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Renal Failure Syndrome Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Right-Sided Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Familial Hypocalciuric Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Chevron Icon
Glomerular Diseases Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis-Like Microscopic Hematuria Chevron Icon
Glomerulopathy With Fibronectin Deposits Chevron Icon
Glomerulosclerosis Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemic Renal Tubular Acidosis Chevron Icon
Hypermagnesemia Chevron Icon
Hypernatremia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Alcohol-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Corticosteroid-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Environment-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Nasal Decongestant-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Stress-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Hypokalemia Familial Chevron Icon
Hypocalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemic Periodic Paralysis Chevron Icon
Hypomagnesemia Chevron Icon
Hypomagnesemia With Hypocalciuria Chevron Icon
Hypomagnesemia, Type 4, Renal Chevron Icon
Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Isolated Systolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Damage - Aminoglycosides Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Inflammation Chevron Icon
Labile Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis, X-Linked Chevron Icon
Necrotizing Cutaneous Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Nephritis Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Primary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Failure-Like Electrolyte Imbalances Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant Rejection Chevron Icon
Renal Tubular Acidosis Chevron Icon
Renal Tubular Acidosis, Distal, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Renal Tubular Acidosis, Distal, Type 3 Chevron Icon
Renal Tubular Acidosis, Distal, Type 4 Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Thrombotic Chevron Icon
Transplant Conditions Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LACare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 30, 2019
    I was under the care of another nephrologist. I was following all the recommendations but my kidney functions continued to deteriorate. I finally switched to Dr. Tse. He saw me promptly and professionally developed a treatment plan that I followed. Now my kidney functions stabilized. I was so afraid of ending up with dialysis. My concern for this is gone. Thank you Dr. Tse for his excellent care.
    About Dr. Ka-Lok Tse, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1093730491
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Umdnj Rw Johnson Med School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ka-Lok Tse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tse works at Davita Eaton Canyon Dialysis in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tse’s profile.

    Dr. Tse has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Acute Glomerulonephritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Tse speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

