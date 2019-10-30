Dr. Ka-Lok Tse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ka-Lok Tse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ka-Lok Tse, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Tse works at
Locations
-
1
Eaton Canyon Dialysis2551 E Washington Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 794-7075
-
2
Huntington Dialysis Center806 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 792-0548
-
3
Ka-Lok Edmund Tse, M.D., FASN, FACP, FRCPC, FCCP, FACPM808 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 577-1675
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LACare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tse?
I was under the care of another nephrologist. I was following all the recommendations but my kidney functions continued to deteriorate. I finally switched to Dr. Tse. He saw me promptly and professionally developed a treatment plan that I followed. Now my kidney functions stabilized. I was so afraid of ending up with dialysis. My concern for this is gone. Thank you Dr. Tse for his excellent care.
About Dr. Ka-Lok Tse, MD
- Nephrology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish
- 1093730491
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Umdnj Rw Johnson Med School
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tse works at
Dr. Tse has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Acute Glomerulonephritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tse speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.