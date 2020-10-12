Overview

Dr. K Watson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Watson works at Woodward Adult Medicine in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.