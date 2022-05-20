Overview

Dr. Kenneth Warnock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from The University of Texas Medical School - Houston, TX|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Texas Orthopedic Hospital, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Warnock works at Fondren Orthopedic Group, LLP in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.