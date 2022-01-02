Overview

Dr. Kevin Varden, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, Mobile Infirmary, North Baldwin Infirmary, Springhill Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Varden works at Diagnostic & Medical Clinic in Mobile, AL with other offices in Bay Minette, AL and Daphne, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.