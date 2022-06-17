Dr. K Thampy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thampy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. K Thampy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. K Thampy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.
Dr. Thampy works at
Locations
Endocrinology Diabetes & Metabolism Consultants P C.10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 160B, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 842-1588
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Was incredibly diligent in following up my hospitalization and resulting visits. Very accurate in his conversation and informative.
About Dr. K Thampy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1205816790
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- St. Louis University Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
