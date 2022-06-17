Overview

Dr. K Thampy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.



Dr. Thampy works at Endcrinlgy Dbts Mtablsm Cnsltnt in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.