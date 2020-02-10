Dr. K Shelbourne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shelbourne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. K Shelbourne, MD
Dr. K Shelbourne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital East.
Shelbourne Knee Center3630 Guion Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46222 Directions (317) 924-8636
Shelbourne Knee Center1500 N Ritter Ave Ste 500, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 924-8636
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
Dr. Shelbourne and his staff are absolutely amazing. Best knee surgeon in the country. Couldn’t be more pleased!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1689783821
- University Of Wisconsin Madison
- Ind University Hospital
- IU Health Methodist
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Wabash College
- Orthopedic Surgery
