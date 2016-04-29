Dr. K Ruby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. K Ruby, MD is an Urology Specialist in Somerset, KY.
Dr. Ruby works at
Lake Cumberland Surgery Center301 Langdon St, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 678-9688
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital305 Langdon St, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 679-7441Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Lake Cumberland Urology Associates30 Medpark Square Dr Ste 1, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 677-8360
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
- Saint Joseph London
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I went to see Dr. Ruby around 12 years ago. I had seen many urologists before him and none of them had helped. He wasn't invasive. He put me on medication that really helped me. I haven't been in 9 years because my family doctor was able to prescribe the same medications here in London. Now that she is not going to be in private practice anymore I am planning to go back to Dr Ruby. he is a very kind and professional man in my opinion.
- Urology
- English
- 1063419133
- Musc Medical Center
- The University Of Texas At Austin
Dr. Ruby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruby has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruby.
