Dr. K Durairaj, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (23)
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. K Durairaj, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sun Valley, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Durairaj works at Serra Community Medical Clinic Inc in Sun Valley, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Serra Community Medical Clinic
    9375 San Fernando Rd, Sun Valley, CA 91352 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 504-4694
  2. 2
    K. Kay Durairaj, M.D., AMC
    800 Fairmount Ave Ste 325, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Turbinates
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 08, 2016
    Excellent. I was very pleased with the liquid face lift I had. After a week the face looked perfect.and I got compliments from all my friends. They are all going to see Dr. Kay for their faces too. Dr. Kay was very caring and professional. I wholeheartedly recommend her for medical problems and face/cosmetic care as well. I also see her for my severe sinus problems and she has taken excellent care of me.
    Michelle M in Culver City, CA — Mar 08, 2016
    About Dr. K Durairaj, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366488603
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA Hosps & Med Ctrs
    • University of Southern California School of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Durairaj has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Durairaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Durairaj has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durairaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Durairaj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durairaj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durairaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durairaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

