Dr. K Desikan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Batesville, AR. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Madras Medical College and is affiliated with Stone County Medical Center and White River Medical Center.
Batesville Oncology Clinic1710 Harrison St, Batesville, AR 72501 Directions (870) 262-1750
- Stone County Medical Center
- White River Medical Center
I see that reviews have been left in regards to lengthy wait times, and I need to comment on this. I was diagnosed with stage 3b lung cancer Oct 20, 2005. I was in the North Little Rock Baptist Hospital when diagnosed and became Dr. Desikan’s patient. My family and I thank God everyday for putting him into our lives. I was given the maximum of 2 years to live. I was 41 at diagnosis, I am now 58. It was not an easy fight and I wouldn’t go through it again with any other doctor. They try to schedule the active chemo patients in the mornings. Once I went into remission, I too was having to wait for hours for my appointment, I am ashamed to say that I became very aggravated and annoyed. Until one day it clicked, when I was first diagnosed, I was so appreciative that he took the time to explain EVERYTHING that was happening and what could happen. INSTEAD OF COMPLAINING TRY TO BE MORE UNDERSTANDING THAT SOMEONE IS PROBABLY GETTING THE AWFUL NEWS THAT THEY HAVE CANCER….
- Hematology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Madras Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Desikan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desikan accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desikan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desikan has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desikan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Desikan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desikan.
