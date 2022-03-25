Overview

Dr. K Desikan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Batesville, AR. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Madras Medical College and is affiliated with Stone County Medical Center and White River Medical Center.



Dr. Desikan works at Batesville Oncology Clinic in Batesville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.