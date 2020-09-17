Overview

Dr. K Daneshgar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Daneshgar works at Century Womens Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.