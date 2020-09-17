Dr. K Daneshgar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daneshgar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. K Daneshgar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. K Daneshgar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Daneshgar works at
Locations
1
Century Women Medical Group8679 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Directions (310) 553-1200
2
Gastrointestinal Biosciences2080 Century Park E, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 553-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing dr. I had a baby at 18 he made my delivery a true miracle. Now I'm 30 and I would only deliver with him as my dr. A true angel i have absolute faith in him. Hands down I highly recommend him
About Dr. K Daneshgar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1275619736
Education & Certifications
- St George's University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daneshgar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daneshgar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daneshgar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daneshgar has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daneshgar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daneshgar speaks Arabic and Persian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Daneshgar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daneshgar.
