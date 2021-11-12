Overview

Dr. K Chevli, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY.



Dr. Chevli works at Western New York Urology Associates in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.