Dr. K Byju, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (10)
Dr. K Byju, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They completed their fellowship with New England Medical Center Hospital

Dr. Byju works at University Gastro in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    University Gastro
    1040 River Heritage Blvd Unit 202, Bradenton, FL 34212 (941) 953-5509
    University Gastro
    2401 University Pkwy, Sarasota, FL 34243 (941) 360-2579

  HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Esophagitis

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Esophagitis
Constipation
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Esophageal Ulcer
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Hernia
Nausea
Reflux Esophagitis
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Heartburn
Hiatal Hernia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dyslipidemia
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophageal Varices
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Fibromyalgia
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Liver Function Test
Malnutrition
Manometry
Muscle Weakness
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anoscopy
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cystic Fibrosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dysentery
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diverticulum
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Food Allergy
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Giardiasis
Gout
Headache
Hemochromatosis
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Hip Pointer Injuries
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Ileus
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Ischemic Colitis
Itchy Skin
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 26, 2022
    Dr. Byju was the only doctor that truly listened to me about my symptoms. He immediately ordered tests that led to hospitalization and immediate colon resection. That was one year ago. I need to see him again and have left two messages yesterday and today to make an appointment. No call back....I hope his staff reads this and calls me immediately to make an appointment!
    Linda Greener — Aug 26, 2022
    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1649267972
    • New England Medical Center Hospital
    • St Elizabeth's Medical Center
    • Gastroenterology
    Dr. Byju has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Byju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Byju has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Byju. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byju.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

