Dr. K Glenn Brooks, DDS
Dr. K Glenn Brooks, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Dentistry.
Pensacola Office2985 Langley Ave, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 750-1085
Dr. Jim Lassiter's Office5285 Commerce St, Jay, FL 32565 Directions (850) 680-1076
Pace Office4854 Woodbine Rd, Pace, FL 32571 Directions (850) 680-1096
Dr. Brooks and staff are outstanding!!!! My son just had his braces removed and he now has a Hollywood Smile!!! Dr. Brooks and his staff have treated treated us like family during this time and there is not another orthodontist around who could have transformed my son's very crooked smile into something so perfect and beautiful. I cannot say enough.
About Dr. K Glenn Brooks, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Georgia / Orthodontic Residency
- University of Nebraska / College of Dentistry
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
605 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
