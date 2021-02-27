See All Gastroenterologists in Peoria, AZ
Dr. Jyotsna Ravi, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jyotsna Ravi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Siddhartha Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.

Dr. Ravi works at Digestive Health Clinic in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Health Clinic
    13634 N 93rd Ave Ste 200, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 209-7227
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Digestive Health Clinic
    18715 N Reems Rd Ste 140, Surprise, AZ 85374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 209-7227
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Banner Boswell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Gas-Bloat Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 27, 2021
    The best doctor visit I’ve had. The entire staff is friendly and Dr Ravi is very nice, knowledgeable and extremely thorough. I was very comfortable. And super clean office.
    Kelly Fraking — Feb 27, 2021
    About Dr. Jyotsna Ravi, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447291034
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Med Ct
    Medical Education
    • Siddhartha Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Primary Care
