Dr. Jyotsna Kuppannagari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuppannagari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jyotsna Kuppannagari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jyotsna Kuppannagari, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wylie, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Andhra Medical College.
Dr. Kuppannagari works at
Locations
-
1
Health Services of North Texas Inc303 S Highway 78 Ste 106, Wylie, TX 75098 Directions (972) 801-9689
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuppannagari?
I love Dr Joy my kids love her too. She takes her time to listen to our concerns. She is friendly and very patient. She educates on diet and nutrition and she compares the current weight and height to see if the children are progressing well. We love her
About Dr. Jyotsna Kuppannagari, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1821346263
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M , Driscoll Children's Hospital
- King George Hospital
- University of Health Sciences / Andhra Medical College
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuppannagari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuppannagari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuppannagari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuppannagari works at
Dr. Kuppannagari speaks Hindi and Telugu.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuppannagari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuppannagari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuppannagari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuppannagari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.