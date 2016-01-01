Dr. Jyotsna Gor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jyotsna Gor, MD
Overview
Dr. Jyotsna Gor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2787 John F Kennedy Blvd Ste A14, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 656-1836
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- EmblemHealth
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jyotsna Gor, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1366544157
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gor speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gor.
