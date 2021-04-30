Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jyotirmay Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Jyotirmay Sharma, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Sharma works at
Locations
-
1
Emory Clinic Division of General Surgery1365 Clifton Rd NE Bldg A, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-3712
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
I would absolutely recommend Dr. J. Sharma. I found him to be very thorough and has a wonderful beside manner. His support staff are accessible and it's easy to make an appointment. I have an appointment with him yearly and I am confident in his professionalism.
About Dr. Jyotirmay Sharma, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1063436020
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Parathyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.