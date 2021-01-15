Dr. Pradhan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jyotiranjan Pradhan, MD
Dr. Jyotiranjan Pradhan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Khurrum T Pirzada D.o. PC75 Barclay Cir Ste 230, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 246-1127
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Pradhan did a procedure on me 1/8/21 inserted a stent as I had 95% or more blockage. 1/2 hour procedure feel great.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1790755049
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Pradhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pradhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pradhan has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pradhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pradhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pradhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pradhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pradhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.