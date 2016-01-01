See All Oncologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Jyotika Fernandes, MD

Oncology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jyotika Fernandes, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Fernandes works at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer, Hypothyroidism and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MUSC Hollings Cancer Center
    86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Thyroid Cancer
Hypothyroidism
Abnormal Thyroid
Thyroid Cancer
Hypothyroidism
Abnormal Thyroid

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Cancer
Hypothyroidism
Abnormal Thyroid
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Vitamin D Deficiency
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Female Infertility
Hypoparathyroidism
Testicular Dysfunction
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cholesterol Screening
Cushing's Syndrome
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Subacute Thyroiditis
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Craniopharyngioma
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Type 1
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Graves' Disease
Gynecomastia
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperkalemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Iodine Deficiency
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Male Infertility
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Osteomalacia
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Potassium Deficiency
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Proteinuria
Rickets
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Secondary Hypertension
Symptomatic Menopause
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jyotika Fernandes, MD

    • Oncology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1902914955
    • Baylor College Of Med|Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn|University Tx Med School At Houston
    • Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Dr. Jyotika Fernandes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernandes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fernandes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernandes has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, Hypothyroidism and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

